Representatives seek Pesticide approval for Citrus Greening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representatives Kat Cammack and Al lawson sent a letter to the EPA.

They are requesting the approval of a pesticide.

The bipartisan letter asks the agency to quickly approve Vismax, used for citrus greening and reduces the productivity of citrus groves.

Citrus Greening causes a more than eight-billion dollars in losses for the industry in Florida.

Other members of the state delegation also signed the letter.

