Representatives seek Pesticide approval for Citrus Greening
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representatives Kat Cammack and Al lawson sent a letter to the EPA.
They are requesting the approval of a pesticide.
The bipartisan letter asks the agency to quickly approve Vismax, used for citrus greening and reduces the productivity of citrus groves.
Citrus Greening causes a more than eight-billion dollars in losses for the industry in Florida.
Other members of the state delegation also signed the letter.
TRENDING STORY: Utility rates are set to increase up to 23% for Ocala residents
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.