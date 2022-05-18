Utility rates are set to increase up to 23% for Ocala residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Rising gas prices are causing other things to increase in price, and utility rates are no exception.

In a meeting tonight, Ocala City Council members voted to increase electricity costs.

“People will swallow it and just go on, strap their boots on and say I’ll slog through this, but it’s not right,” said Rock Gibboney, Ocala resident.

City officials said the Power Cost Adjustment, or PCA rate, will increase 20 to 23%, that’s about $28 dollars a month for the average home.

This tool stabilizes rates month to month.

“That’s a huge increase in one month, first month for people,” said Gibboney.

City officials released a graph showing the PCA rate’s dramatic increase from October to now.

Mike McClearly, the Member Services Manager for Florida Municipal Power Agency, said he wants residents to know that “Ocala is not alone. That natural gas prices are driving the price of electricity to go up for all Florida residents.”

One reason for the price hike is the reserve doesn’t have enough money to keep up with rising costs.

“These forces are outside of the control for both the whole sale providers and the home utilities, kind of like the gas price of your vehicle, it’s really difficult to control that from the house,” said McCleary.

The increase will go into effect starting June 1st.

