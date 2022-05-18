Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

The country has never been more pessimistic about homeownership, with only 30% of survey...
Is the American Dream Dead? Millions Priced Out of Homeownership
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
Yellen: Ukraine war fallout threatens ‘stagflation,’ hunger