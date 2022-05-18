“We have an insurance crisis in Florida”: NCFL lawmakers prepare for upcoming special legislative session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida lawmakers are preparing for the next special legislative session beginning on Monday.

Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping to stabilize the property insurance market for policyholders before the upcoming hurricane season which begins on June 1. The legislature will consider bills related to property insurance, re-insurance, and building code changes.

This comes as Florida residents are feeling the effects of rising insurance premiums.

Representative Chuck Clemons said this issue has become a crisis across the state.

“I can just say personally I’ve had no claims on my homeowners insurance and it went up 38% this year,” said Clemons. “This is across the board. Everyone is feeling the financial pressure.”

Representative Yvonne Hayes-Hinson agrees this is an issue of high priority, but feels this should’ve been addressed during the regular session to avoid wasting taxpayer dollars.

“It’s making montage prices rise, grocery prices rise and god for bid our gas prices that we could do another tax relief for that may be another special session,” said Hayes-Hinson. “There were so many things we should’ve gotten done this session that we didn’t get done that we continuously go back to do at $72,000 a day for special sessions.”

The special session is expected extend no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 27.

