What to Expect This Hurricane Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Municipal Electric Association is hosting a hurricane and storm preparedness forum.

It will be at the Hilton UF Gainesville Conference Center. The event will feature Deputy State Meteorologist Michael Spagnolo. It starts at 1 p.m. and will end at 1:45 p.m.

