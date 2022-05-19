Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.(Source: Gray News)
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed the shooting of two people during a high school graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting Wednesday night during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student, WSMV reports.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” police officials said.

Rutherford County Schools District Public Information Officer James Evans said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615) 898-2424.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

North-Central Florida congressman Al Lawson’s bill to rename a federal courthouse has passed...
Tallahassee courthouse name changes after North-Central Florida congressman’s bill passes
North-Central Florida congressman Al Lawson’s bill to rename a federal courthouse has passed...
Tallahassee courthouse name changes after North-Central Florida congressman’s bill passes
Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing open containers in downtown Ocala
Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing open containers in downtown Ocala
Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd killing