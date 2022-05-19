Alachua County parents shaken by false active shooter alarm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents around Alachua County had a scare today.

School district officials say a false alarm about an active shooting went out to families.

They were testing the panic button mobile app and only a handful of people were supposed to get the message.

But school officials say it was mistakenly sent to parents district-wide.

Parents then got messages saying the issue was quote “closed.”

District officials sent out emails explaining the mistake.

The panic button alert system is state-mandated, and it’s only intended for school-based employees to report an active shooter situation to law enforcement and others on campus.

It is not meant to notify families.

