Alachua County parents shaken by false active shooter alarm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents around Alachua County had a scare today.
School district officials say a false alarm about an active shooting went out to families.
They were testing the panic button mobile app and only a handful of people were supposed to get the message.
But school officials say it was mistakenly sent to parents district-wide.
Parents then got messages saying the issue was quote “closed.”
District officials sent out emails explaining the mistake.
The panic button alert system is state-mandated, and it’s only intended for school-based employees to report an active shooter situation to law enforcement and others on campus.
It is not meant to notify families.
