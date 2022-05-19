Advertisement

Alachua County parents shaken by false active shooter alarm

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents around Alachua County had a scare today.

School district officials say a false alarm about an active shooting went out to families.

They were testing the panic button mobile app and only a handful of people were supposed to get the message.

But school officials say it was mistakenly sent to parents district-wide.

Parents then got messages saying the issue was quote “closed.”

District officials sent out emails explaining the mistake.

The panic button alert system is state-mandated, and it’s only intended for school-based employees to report an active shooter situation to law enforcement and others on campus.

It is not meant to notify families.

