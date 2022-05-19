Alachua County Pets: Muse, Banksy, Cedric, and Kingsley

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Muse! She is a quiet lady but she is coming out of her shell. She will show her true colors when she finds a furr-ever home.

Next, we have four-year-old Banksy. He loves attention and leg rubs! If you are looking for a constant companion, Banksy’s your guy.

Next is four-year-old Cedric. He loves belly rubs and will make you smile. He is eager to find his furr-ever home.

And lastly is Kingsley. This four-year-old has goofy puppy energy but is a sweet boy! He is also house-trained.

The shelter is offering curbside services from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are 40 dollars. Cats and kittens are 20 dollars.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Pets: Brownie, Fleece, and Yogurt

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.