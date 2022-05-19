Advertisement

Catholic Charities Gainesville hosts Annual Stakeholders Luncheon

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Catholic Charities gave a big thank you to their contributors today at their Annual Stakeholders Luncheon.

Catholic Charities shared their continuing vision for the future with donors, volunteers, and media partners including TV20 that received an award for being an outstanding partner in community service.

The non-profit is placing a new emphasis on helping those impacted by inflation and rising prices and are seeking a partnership with UF Health and their Rural Mobile Health Outreach in the future.

