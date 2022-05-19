Change in UF foodservice to affect nearly nine hundred jobs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the University of Florida changing foodservice companies, hundreds of workers will be out of a job.

Aramark filed a notice with the state to say nearly nine hundred and fifty employees will be let go at the end of June.

That’s when Aramark’s contract with UF runs out.

School officials awarded the new food service contract to Chartwells Higher Education.

A year ago UF students boycotted Aramark services, claiming they used prison labor.

Chartwells pledged to “work closely with students to ensure their voices are heard.”

TRENDING STORY: Former US Rep. Corrine Brown pleads guilty in fraud case

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.