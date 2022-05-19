Advertisement

Change in UF foodservice to affect nearly nine hundred jobs

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the University of Florida changing foodservice companies, hundreds of workers will be out of a job.

Aramark filed a notice with the state to say nearly nine hundred and fifty employees will be let go at the end of June.

That’s when Aramark’s contract with UF runs out.

School officials awarded the new food service contract to Chartwells Higher Education.

A year ago UF students boycotted Aramark services, claiming they used prison labor.

Chartwells pledged to “work closely with students to ensure their voices are heard.”

