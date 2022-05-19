Advertisement

Columbia Tigers eliminated in first-ever state semifinal, beaten by Eau Gallie, 6-0

Tigers manage only two hits in Final Four loss
Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers
(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia baseball team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history this week, but the Tigers’ run was cut short on Thursday with a 6-0 loss to Eau Gallie in the Class 5A state semifinals at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Columbia produced only two hits in the loss and had its six-game winning streak broken. The Tigers finish the season 22-9 overall, including a walk-off victory to beat Lincoln in the region title game.

In the semis, however, the Commodores scored a run in the top of the second and then piled on with three more in the third, two of which scored on a double by Daniel Snowden. Brayden Thomas started on the mound for Columbia and went two and two thirds innings and struck out four batters.

Eau Gallie (22-6) advances to the 5A title game on Saturday versus Tampa Jesuit.

