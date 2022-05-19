Gainesville City Commission meets to vote on solid waste ordinance changes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to vote for a time on comprehensive changes to the solid waste ordinance.

This will include an undisclosed amount of money to create a new division regulating single-use plastic and polystyrene products.

The ordinance also includes new definitions related to food waste.

The meeting starts at 1 pm on Thursday.

