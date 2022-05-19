Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission meets to vote on solid waste ordinance changes

The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to vote for a time on comprehensive changes to the...
The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to vote for a time on comprehensive changes to the solid waste ordinance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to vote for a time on comprehensive changes to the solid waste ordinance.

This will include an undisclosed amount of money to create a new division regulating single-use plastic and polystyrene products.

The ordinance also includes new definitions related to food waste.

The meeting starts at 1 pm on Thursday.

TRENDING STORY: Change in UF foodservice to affect nearly nine hundred jobs

