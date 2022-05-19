Gainesville man arrested for burglary allegations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after a months-long burglary investigation.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 30-year-old Matthew Lindsey was arrested last night after he is believed to be connected to a November break-in.

Lindsey is being accused of stealing a gun and $500 worth of cash.

After a court-ordered check of Lindsey’s phone, officers used GPS information and his search history to determine his involvement with the theft.

Lindsey is being held at the Alachua County Jail on nine separate felony charges.

