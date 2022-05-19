Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for burglary allegations

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after a months-long burglary investigation.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 30-year-old Matthew Lindsey was arrested last night after he is believed to be connected to a November break-in.

Lindsey is being accused of stealing a gun and $500 worth of cash.

After a court-ordered check of Lindsey’s phone, officers used GPS information and his search history to determine his involvement with the theft.

Lindsey is being held at the Alachua County Jail on nine separate felony charges.

TRENDING STORY: Mick Hubert announces his retirement as ‘Voice of the Gators’

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
GAINESVILLE MAN ARRESTED
Gainesville Man Arrested
Mick Hubert announces retirement
Mick Hubert announces his retirement as ‘Voice of the Gators’
High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President...
High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President addresses current state of economy