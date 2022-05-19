Gator lacrosse team falls to Maryland in NCAA quarterfinals, 18-5

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WCJB) -The Florida lacrosse team’s program record-tying 15-game winning streak was broken in Thursday’s NCAA quarterfinals with an 18-5 loss to Maryland in College Park. Florida (17-5) has now lost to Maryland in seven of eight meetings all-time.

Florida was able to tie the game 2-2 in the first quarter on a goal by Danielle Pavinelli, her 73rd of the season. Emma LoPinto, Emily Heller, Josie Hahn, and Ashley Gonzalez all scored once for the Gators, who trailed 6-3 at halftime.

The difference ended up being the third quarter, when Maryland outscored Florida, 8-1. Four Terrapins scored at least a hat trick, led by Libby May’s five goals.

Florida falls to 12-11 all-time in NCAA tournament games and came up short of advancing to its second-ever Final Four. Thursday’s game marked the Gators’ seventh appearance in the round of eight.

