Girl’s Place brings the community together for an event luncheon

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girls’ Place is hosting the Hats, Hearts, and Handbags Luncheon.

This event will celebrate the mission of the Girl’s Place as well as bring the community together for afternoon fun.

It will be at 26001 northwest 122nd street.

The cost is 750 dollars for a table and 90 dollars for individual tickets.

It starts at 10 am and goes till 1 pm on Thursday.

