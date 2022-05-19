Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing open containers in downtown Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container ordinance downtown.

Signed on Wednesday, businesses in a designated downtown area will be able to sell alcohol outside of their restaurant or bars during city-approved events.

This impacts businesses within the downtown Ocala event zone, covering 34 blocks, including the downtown square.

