High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President addresses current state of economy

By Amber Pellicone
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price you can expect to pay for a gallon of gas in the state of Florida is $4.50, according to AAA.

As prices at the pump continue to rise, drivers are changing the way they’re choosing to traveling. Greater Gainesville Chamber President Eric Godet said these rising prices have some people taking jobs closer to home, even if that means taking a pay cut.

“The lessons we’ve learned through the pandemic is how do we have a more versatile work environment and many are adapting to that to help alleviate some of the additional costs employees are experiencing right now,” said Godet.

Godet said working from home is another alternative the chamber has seen rise.

Triple A reports prices could continue creeping up as we close in on memorial day weekend.

