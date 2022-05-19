High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President addresses current state of economy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price you can expect to pay for a gallon of gas in the state of Florida is $4.50, according to AAA.

As prices at the pump continue to rise, drivers are changing the way they’re choosing to traveling. Greater Gainesville Chamber President Eric Godet said these rising prices have some people taking jobs closer to home, even if that means taking a pay cut.

“The lessons we’ve learned through the pandemic is how do we have a more versatile work environment and many are adapting to that to help alleviate some of the additional costs employees are experiencing right now,” said Godet.

Godet said working from home is another alternative the chamber has seen rise.

Triple A reports prices could continue creeping up as we close in on memorial day weekend.

