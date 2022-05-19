Hospital fraud trial delayed by COVID-19 outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A covid outbreak is delaying the federal trial of Jorge Perez and others accused of committing billions of dollars worth of fraud, and running hospitals, including Williston regional general, into the ground.

At least four jurors, six lawyers, and a defendant have contracted COVID-19.

Right now the case is on hold this week.

The parties will reconvene on Monday to determine how to proceed.

