Advertisement

Levy County hosts an affordable housing workshop

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is having a workshop.

There will be presentations from the Florida Housing Coalition rebuilding together and many more.

The event will be at the Levy County Government Complex.

It’s open to the public.

The workshop starts at 9 am and goes till 1 pm on Thursday.

TRENDING STORY: North-Central Florida based bank gets bought out

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President...
High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President addresses current state of economy
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Muse, Banksy, Cedric, and Kingsley
The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to vote for a time on comprehensive changes to the...
Gainesville City Commission meets to vote on solid waste ordinance changes
The UF Health Psychiatric Hospital is hosting the 34th street wall painting party.
UF Health Psychiatric Hospital hosts the 34th street wall Painting Party