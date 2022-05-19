Levy County hosts an affordable housing workshop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is having a workshop.

There will be presentations from the Florida Housing Coalition rebuilding together and many more.

The event will be at the Levy County Government Complex.

It’s open to the public.

The workshop starts at 9 am and goes till 1 pm on Thursday.

