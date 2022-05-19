Advertisement

Man arrested in Suwannee County with more than 1,900 pounds of marijuana

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Michigan man was arrested in Suwannee County for having a ton of weed.

40-year-old Terrance Allen was arrested by Agriculture Department agents after he failed to submit for inspection at an Agriculture Interdiction Station off I-10.

Agents searched the U-haul truck he was driving and found more than 1,900 pounds of marijuana.

The drug was stored in 64 cardboard boxes.

He is being held at the Suwannee County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a false ID among other charges.

