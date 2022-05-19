Man arrested in Suwannee County with more than 1,900 pounds of marijuana

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Michigan man was arrested in Suwannee County for having a ton of weed.

40-year-old Terrance Allen was arrested by Agriculture Department agents after he failed to submit for inspection at an Agriculture Interdiction Station off I-10.

Agents searched the U-haul truck he was driving and found more than 1,900 pounds of marijuana.

The drug was stored in 64 cardboard boxes.

He is being held at the Suwannee County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a false ID among other charges.

TRENDING STORY: High gas prices, unemployment and new businesses: Greater Gainesville Chamber President addresses current state of economy

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.