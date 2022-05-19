Mick Hubert announces his retirement as ‘Voice of the Gators’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voice of the Gators Mick Hubert is retiring after 33 years.

His last game will be the South Carolina series finale on Saturday.

According to a press release from the University of Florida Communications:

The booming voice and his signature “Oh My!” are unmistakable. As the longtime “Voice of the Gators,” Mick Hubert has called national championships, momentous plays and more than 2,500 games at Florida. After 33 years, Hubert is calling it a career. The 68-year-old Hubert informed Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin earlier this week that he is retiring following the UF-South Carolina baseball series this weekend at Condron Ballpark.

