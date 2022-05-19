Ocala is one step closer to having an open container ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is one step closer to allowing residents and visitors to have open containers of alcohol outside of a restaurant or bar. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Ocala’s new open container bill into law Wednesday.

With the governor’s signature, city staff now have the task of developing an ordinance to make it official.

As part of this legislation, the Ocala city council can approve up to 12 outdoor events per year where open containers will be legal within the “Downtown Ocala Event Zone”, which would span 34 blocks. City staffers said a draft of the ordinance will have to go before the city council twice before being enacted.

Some restaurant staff in the downtown area told TV20 they anticipate this having a positive impact on business and the customer.

“It’s definitely going to help us out business-wise, as people can just come inside, grab a drink, and walk around the square. It would be more enjoyable for the guest as well,” said Sayulita Taqueria General Manage, Jean Carlo Reyna.

As part of the discussion, the type and color of the container will also be determined by the city council.

Earlier this month, the City of Gainesville took the first vote to repeal its open container ordinance.

