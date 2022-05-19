Residents demand change to unpaved roads near a Marion County elementary school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School was built for the black community during segregation. Since then roads that lead up to the school haven’t been paved and flood a lot.

School board member Don Browning said he’s been fighting this problem for two decades.

“It’s a governmental survey and it covers the road that has already been existing for 50 years proper of the school suddenly.”

Many residents have lived in the area for generations and they’ve been asking for something to be done for more than 20 years.

“This road has been here for years, years and years. I walked this road my kids walked this road and it’s just been here and now nobody is coming trying to sit here and be a part of it cause it’s not there’s,” said Gloria Boger.

There are also no stop signs at the end of the road, causing safety concerns and residents are worried a kid could get hit.

Resident Hatty Hanks discusses a meeting her husband attended to get the roads fixed.

“They were in a meeting discussing the roads, but the county said we own the property so we have to pay for the roads to be fixed so it never gotten fixed.”

Residents said they had to raise money themselves to get limestone spread across the roads.

“Water in the roads when it rains and it’s been there for days and then they do other highways and not our highways,” said Sarah Gavin.

Although records said the school board owns the road no change has been done.

“Crosswalk, blinking light, 20 miles an hour sign at other schools but down here at this historic black school none of the above,” said Browning.

Browning added he is coming up with a plan to get this issue solved in all counties in Florida.

