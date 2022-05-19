Seven teens arrested after fight in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven teenagers were taken to the Columbia County Jail after Lake City Police broke up a large group fight at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris drive a little before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

They say a large crowd got into an argument, which quickly turned physical.

Police say one woman who was near children used pepper spray...

Another person damaged a vehicle in the parking lot.

