Advertisement

Seven teens arrested after fight in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven teenagers were taken to the Columbia County Jail after Lake City Police broke up a large group fight at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris drive a little before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

They say a large crowd got into an argument, which quickly turned physical.

Police say one woman who was near children used pepper spray...

Another person damaged a vehicle in the parking lot.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Report: County commissioners consider solicitation ban and Lake City Police & Fire Chief swearing-in

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12

Latest News

Change in UF foodservice affects nearly nine hundred workers
Change in UF foodservice to affect nearly nine hundred jobs
Change in UF foodservice affects nearly nine hundred workers
Aramark lays off employees
Teens arrested after fight outside Lake City apartment complex
Seven teen arrested after Lake City fight
State Baseball 1A semis: Fort White, Dixie County fall