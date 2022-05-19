Seven teens arrested after fight in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven teenagers were taken to the Columbia County Jail after Lake City Police broke up a large group fight at an apartment complex.
Officers responded to Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris drive a little before 5:30 Tuesday evening.
They say a large crowd got into an argument, which quickly turned physical.
Police say one woman who was near children used pepper spray...
Another person damaged a vehicle in the parking lot.
