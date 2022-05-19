State 1A baseball semis: Dixie County, Fort White fall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The baseball programs at Dixie County and Fort White High Schools made history by advancing to the state semifinals for the first time. As it turns out, their stay was brief.

Dixie County fell to Bozeman, 8-4 while Fort White lost to Holmes County, 4-1 on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The Bears finish the season 13-10 and the Indians wrap up 16-7.

The Bears played in the first semifinal of the day versus the top-seeded Bucks and took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Carson St. Laurent, who was also Dixie County’s starting pitcher in the game, had a two-run single in the third to make the score 3-0. Jordan Marlo and Dyllan Corbin scored on the play. St. Laurent also tossed five and two thirds innings and struck out six batters.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, Bozeman staged a six-run rally to get past Dixie County. Byron McLain, who drove in four runs in the game, delivered the decisive blow, a two-run hit to left that broke a 4-4 tie.

In the second 1A state semifinal, Fort White managed six hits and scratched out a run in the top of the seventh, but the Indians’ rally was not enough against the Blue Devils.

Holmes County scored a single run in the third and three more in the fourth to pull away. For the Indians, Jonathan Fischer pitched five innings and struck out seven batters. Easton Flynn collected two of Fort White’s six hits, while Zander Eyjolfsson drove in the team’s only run.

Two North Central Florida teams remain alive in other classifications: Columbia will play in the Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. versus Eau Gallie, and Suwannee, bound for the 4A state semifinals on Monday versus Island Coast.

