Tallahassee courthouse name changes after North-Central Florida congressman’s bill passes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - North-Central Florida congressman Al Lawson’s bill to rename a federal courthouse has passed after first being voted down.

The bill would rename the courthouse in Tallahassee after Florida’s first African- American supreme court justice, Joseph Hatchett.

After initially supporting the bill, republican house members including Kat Cammack and Neal Dunn voted it down in March.

But today Dunn voted yes.

In a statement, Dunn said, “I take issue with his decision regarding student-approved prayers at high school graduations; however, that one decision must not overshadow all his achievements.”

