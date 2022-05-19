UF Health Psychiatric Hospital hosts the 34th street wall painting party

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Health Psychiatric Hospital is hosting the 34th street wall painting party.

This event is to bring attention to mental health awareness month.

A mural will be painted on the 34th street wall and will feature imagery of mental health, being nurtured as a beautiful flower in the garden of the mind.

