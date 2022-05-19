Advertisement

UF Health Psychiatric Hospital hosts the 34th street wall Painting Party

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Health Psychiatric Hospital is hosting the 34th street wall painting party.

This event is to bring attention to mental health awareness month.

A mural will be painted on the 34th street wall and will feature imagery of mental health, being nurtured as a beautiful flower in the garden of the mind.

