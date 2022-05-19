Advertisement

UF Psychiatric Hospital paints mental health mural on 34th Street

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Psychiatric Hospital providers are bringing awareness to mental health on 34th Street.

The department painted a “Break-The-Stigma” mural on the 34th Street wall to bring attention to Mental Health Awareness Month.

It features imagery of their ‘Reach Out For Help’ phone number and another mental health assistance line.

Those participating in the painting, including Dr. Joe Munson, want to raise awareness that “it’s normal that everyone has mental health. It’s like physical health. Everyone has physical health and we have to pay attention to it and do something about it. You watch your blood pressure you eat right, nutrition and all of these things play a role same thing with mental health.”

The doctor encourages checkups and seeing a counselor on a regular basis.

The department hopes to increase their outpatient options throughout this year.

