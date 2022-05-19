Advertisement

Viral video shows an 11-year-old boy racing a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Corporal

Beating a law enforcement officer in a foot race at 11-years-old will undoubtedly give you bragging rights and sometimes make you a dollar richer. Plus, you'll be the coolest kid in town. Now, a Gilchrist County Sheriff's Corporal has his chance at redemption.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -A viral video with 5,000 views shows 11-year-old Derek Willis challenging Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Corporal Jovani Valencia to a race.

“He is not fast at all. I’m the fast one,” said Willis. “They call me shady splash.”

Not only is the 11-year-old a dollar richer, but now he has bragging rights.

“You know how fun it is. It’s real fun to embarrass them. That’s how fun it is,” added Willis.

When the young man challenged him, Valencia had just finished lunch with his partner.

“They was over there eating. So after he got done, I asked him did he want to race. He raced for my glasses. I raced for his dollar,” explained the 11-year-old. “Then we lined up. I took off on him. That’s all I can say. So after that race, I got my dollar, and I left.”

Valencia was not backing down.

“Called me out on a race, and I couldn’t say no to that one,” said the law enforcement officer.

Valencia said he, along with others at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, is trying to create this special relationship with everyone in the county.

“It is really special. I like to think it is the culture we are trying to build here in the county. The public feels comfortable enough to come and talk to us. It’s not a one incident ordeal; I think it is an everyday thing that is showing.”

Willis and Valencia previously faced off on the basketball court, but both have different memories of the outcome.

“If I remember correctly, no. I don’t remember how many people were on a team. He was on a different one. It happened a couple of months ago. If I’m not mistaken, he may say otherwise, but I won that round, hence why we had the race. It was definitely fun never the less,” explained Valencia.

“Let me tell you, at the basketball court. He say he won. I don’t believe it. I think I won. I shot in his face. It was a nasty three right in his face,” said Willis. “I shot good, yep, let him know that. That’s all I gotta say. I just did him dirty.”

We put them up to round 2, and Valencia got his redemption.

“Don’t tell him [Willis] I said this, but he is pretty quick. I’m not going to lie. He has a future in either football, track, or whatever he wants to do. Bright kid” added Valencia.

Willis is always ready for round 3.

“Tell him next time I see him, I’m going to leave him in the dust again,” said the 11-year-old.

