April’s unemployment numbers to release later today

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WCJB) - Florida is releasing the unemployment numbers for April today.

The unemployment rate in March was 3.2%. and the state has gained 497,000 jobs since March 2021.

Last month’s numbers will be released at 10 a.m.

