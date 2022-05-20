April’s unemployment numbers to release later today
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WCJB) - Florida is releasing the unemployment numbers for April today.
The unemployment rate in March was 3.2%. and the state has gained 497,000 jobs since March 2021.
Last month’s numbers will be released at 10 a.m.
