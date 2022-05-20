Advertisement

Buchholz takes down Vanguard, 21-2 in spring high school football

Teams spend up to four weeks practicing in the spring leading up to scrimmages
Buchholz coming of region title, finishes spring strong
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Coming off a region title in 2021, the Buchholz football team appears to have maintained some momentum. Buchholz dominated fellow North Central Florida powerhouse Vanguard, 21-2 in Thursday’s spring game at Citizens Field. The primary varsity starters played the second half only.

The Bobcats announced their presence on the first play from scrimmage when Creed Whittemore found Quinton Cutler on a long pass play inside the Knights’ 25-yard line. The pass set up a touchdown from Whittemore to Jacarree Kelly. Whittemore later found David Schmidt for a score.

In other spring games involving NCFL teams, North Marion defeated Trinity Catholic, 35-28, and Forest took care of West Port, 14-0. More spring games are on the schedule for Friday.

