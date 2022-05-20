Advertisement

Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts community outreach to assist low-income households

Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts community outreach to assist low-income households
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Central Florida Community Action Agency is hosting an outreach.

The goal is to assist low-income households that pay high amounts for home energy.

The outreach is at the GRU administrative building from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

