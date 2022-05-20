City of Gainesville commemorates Emancipation Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Journey to Juneteenth begins with Florida Emancipation Day.

May 20th, 1865 was declared Emancipation Day in Tallahassee. This came eleven days after the civil war ended.

The city of Gainesville begins its Journey to Juneteenth celebrations today with a flag-raising ceremony to mark Emancipation Day.

The Juneteenth flag is now waving outside city hall.

Mayor pro-term Reina Sacco spoke during the ceremony along with commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker amongst others.

City Manager Cynthia W. Curry said, “As you go about this day, join me in personally honoring the courage and resilience of the enslaved, as well as the important contributions of their descendants. This is also a time to acknowledge our complicated history, take note of the progress we’ve made, and commit to building an equitable community.”

Several events are scheduled as part of the buildup to Juneteenth. Among the numerous events are:

Children’s Scavenger Hunt at the City’s Depot Park, 2-3:30 p.m. Sat., May 22.

Showings of the movies, Black Panther at 4 p.m. and Harriet, at 8 p.m. at the City’s Depot Park Sat., May 22.

Commemorating Black Women Warriors of the Civil War, a virtual presentation by Ernestine Wyatt, great-great-great niece of Harriet Tubman, 4-6 p.m. Sat., May 29, co-sponsored by MAMA’s Club and the Matheson Museum.

The Paintings of Alyne Harris, an exhibition open house at the City’s Thomas Center Galleries, 5:30-7 p.m. Thurs., June 17

Freedom Walk at the City’s Depot Park, 7-9 a.m. Sat., June 19, co-sponsored by Alachua County, GRU, and the Cade Museum.

