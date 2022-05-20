Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission voted unanimously to ban panhandling and loitering at county facilities.

The meeting took place Thursday night and the proposal passed without comment.

They had received complaints from people who need to visit county buildings but are overwhelmed by solicitors.

The ban extends to parking lots that directly adjoin county buildings, but not necessarily those that do not.

