Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission voted unanimously to ban panhandling and loitering at county facilities.

The meeting took place Thursday night and the proposal passed without comment. 

They had received complaints from people who need to visit county buildings but are overwhelmed by solicitors.

The ban extends to parking lots that directly adjoin county buildings, but not necessarily those that do not.   

