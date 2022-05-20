Former elementary school teacher arrested for sexual battery of a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Bell Elementary school teacher is in jail on suspicion of sexual battery and molestation of a minor.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies say they first learned about the abuse in April and executed a warrant on Friday.

William Carawan is being held on one count of sexual battery on a minor under the age of 18 but over the age of 12 and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Carawan was arrested with the help of Columbia County deputies and his bond is set at 900-thousand dollars.

