Gainesville man arrested for January jet ski theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of stealing jet skis and a trailer from an empty lot.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 39- year-old Jeremy Turner was arrested yesterday in connection to a January theft.

Turner is accused of taking a trailer with two jet skis from a lot in Celebration Pointe.

Turner’s truck was photographed with the trailer at three separate SunPass toll booths.

Turner is being held at the Alachua County Jail on three charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

