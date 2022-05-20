Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for January jet ski theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of stealing jet skis and a trailer from an empty lot.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 39- year-old Jeremy Turner was arrested yesterday in connection to a January theft.

Turner is accused of taking a trailer with two jet skis from a lot in Celebration Pointe.

Turner’s truck was photographed with the trailer at three separate SunPass toll booths.

Turner is being held at the Alachua County Jail on three charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Commissioners ban panhandling and loitering at county facilities

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Emancipation Day flag-raising starts City of Gainesville's Road to Juneteenth celebrations
City of Gainesville commemorates Emancipation Day
Emancipation Day flag-raising starts City of Gainesville's Road to Juneteenth celebrations
Emancipation Day flag-raising starts City of Gainesville's Road to Juneteenth celebrations
Gainesville man arrested for January jet ski theft