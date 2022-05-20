Advertisement

Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida Teacher of the Year award
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida 4th-grade teacher, Trinity Whittington was named a finalist for the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ award.

 During a surprise visit to Bell Elementary School, officials announced that Whittington is one of five finalists.

She teaches language arts and social studies.

The other finalists were from Clay, Sarasota, Manatee, and Broward counties. 

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County parents shaken by false active shooter alarm

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities
Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities
Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida 'Teacher of the Year' award
Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida 'Teacher of the Year' award
Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities
Columbia County Commissioners panhandling and loitering at county facilities
One taken to hospital after Williston Road crash
One person taken to hospital after Williston Road crash