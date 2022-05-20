Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida 4th-grade teacher, Trinity Whittington was named a finalist for the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ award.

During a surprise visit to Bell Elementary School, officials announced that Whittington is one of five finalists.

She teaches language arts and social studies.

The other finalists were from Clay, Sarasota, Manatee, and Broward counties.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County parents shaken by false active shooter alarm

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.