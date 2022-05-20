Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Rai, Norm, and Shuggie

Marion County Pets: Rai, Norm, and Shuggie
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Rai, he is a three-year-old cutie. He is such a good boy and is considered a treasure.

Next, we have four-year-old, Norm. He is searching for a family that will make him a priority and love on him lots.

Lastly, we have ten-year-old, Shuggie. She is looking for a purr-fect home to sit by the window. She’ll make an excellent companion for a calm home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $25 for the month of May and includes their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services at (352) 671-8700 for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. To see all the pets available for adoption, click HERE.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Brownie, Fleece, and Yogurt

