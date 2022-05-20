Marion County Pets: Rai, Norm, and Shuggie

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Rai, he is a three-year-old cutie. He is such a good boy and is considered a treasure.

Next, we have four-year-old, Norm. He is searching for a family that will make him a priority and love on him lots.

Lastly, we have ten-year-old, Shuggie. She is looking for a purr-fect home to sit by the window. She’ll make an excellent companion for a calm home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $25 for the month of May and includes their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services at (352) 671-8700 for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. To see all the pets available for adoption, click HERE.

