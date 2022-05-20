Ocala concert moved indoors due to bad weather

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Inclement weather is pushing a popular Ocala concert series indoors for the night.

Tonight’s concert featuring the Drifters greatest hits show and Billy Buchanan is moved indoors to the E.D. Croskey center.

That’s at 1510 Northwest 4th Street.

