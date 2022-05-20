Advertisement

Ocala concert moved indoors due to bad weather

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Inclement weather is pushing a popular Ocala concert series indoors for the night.

Tonight’s concert featuring the Drifters greatest hits show and Billy Buchanan is moved indoors to the E.D. Croskey center.

That’s at 1510 Northwest 4th Street.

