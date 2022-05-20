Ocala residents react to increasing electricity rates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City council members voted unanimously to increase electricity bills by 20-23% an average of $28 per household

Residents said this is another thing they have to worry about on top of rising costs everywhere else including at the grocery store and the gas pump.

“I was adding up my bills the other day and half of my income is already taken from just the bills by itself. I’m fortunate I don’t have to pay for every single bill in the house but I see the effect it has on my family,” said Lucas Avella.

City officials said the increase in price is due to the rise in the cost of natural gas.

Others said they think the city is finding a way to get more money as they did with the fire tax, but the money collected from that tax is back on its way to taxpayers.

“I just don’t understand why everything is happening all at once, it’s just crazy,” said Melissa Rodgers.

As fuel, food, and baby formula prices keep going up Rodgers said some people have to find ways to try and keep their lights on.

“It’s just where are we going to come up with the money. Our paychecks aren’t going up so where’s the money coming from.”

For some their utility bills are already $200 or more and now they’ll have to pay more if they want their electricity to stay on.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous I mean everything, everything is higher now,” said Rodgers.

The increase will start on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.