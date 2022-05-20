Advertisement

Ocala’s downtown parking garage to undergo closures

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need to park in downtown Ocala you could have trouble finding a space.

Parts of the garage downtown will be closed next week.

The garage will have closures Monday to Wednesday to undergo deep cleaning.

Vehicles could be towed if you’re still in one of those areas when they are closed.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala is one step closer to having an open container ordinance

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

One taken to hospital after Williston Road crash
One person taken to hospital after Williston Road crash
One taken to hospital after Williston Road crash
one taken to hospital after Williston Road crash
Buchholz beats Vanguard in spring game, 21-2
Downtown Ocala parking garage to undergo closures
Ocala's downtown garage to undergo closures