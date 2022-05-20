Ocala’s downtown parking garage to undergo closures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need to park in downtown Ocala you could have trouble finding a space.

Parts of the garage downtown will be closed next week.

The garage will have closures Monday to Wednesday to undergo deep cleaning.

Vehicles could be towed if you’re still in one of those areas when they are closed.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala is one step closer to having an open container ordinance

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.