GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A major Gainesville road was blocked this evening after three vehicles collided.

State troopers say a pick-up truck and two cars crashed on Southwest Williston Road west of the I-75 interchange.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Williston Road has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.