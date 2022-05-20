Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

