VyStar Cedit Union works to restore online banking services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Officials with VyStar Credit Union say they are working to restore disrupted online banking services.

The company sent a message to customers apologizing for the problem. Officials say balances may not be up to date when viewed online, however, the core banking system is functioning normally. Customer funds are secure and transactions are being processed.

VyStar is waiving some customer fees during this time frame and customer service hours are extended.

Click here for customer service contact information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.