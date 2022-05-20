Advertisement

VyStar Cedit Union works to restore online banking services

VyStar Credit Union
VyStar Credit Union(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Officials with VyStar Credit Union say they are working to restore disrupted online banking services.

The company sent a message to customers apologizing for the problem. Officials say balances may not be up to date when viewed online, however, the core banking system is functioning normally. Customer funds are secure and transactions are being processed.

VyStar is waiving some customer fees during this time frame and customer service hours are extended.

Click here for customer service contact information.

