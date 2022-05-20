Weekend Planner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Lots to do across our area, weather permitting, the next few days.

The Newberry Watermelon Festival returns this weekend for the 77th year. The family-friendly event will have over a hundred vendors, with food, games, and things for the kids. If you like competition, check out the watermelon roll and seed spitting contests. You can also enjoy a free slice of watermelon and check out the parade at 10:30 am. It’s Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm at Countryway Town Square.

In Gator sports, the baseball team wraps up the regular season at home with a three-game series against South Carolina. They won the first game last night 14 to 5. Game two is scheduled tonight at 7, with the final game Saturday at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Gator softball team hosts the NCAA Gainesville regional through the weekend with Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, and Canisius.

For something a bit different, head to the Santa Fe College teaching zoo where they’re going to be celebrating World Tree Kangaroo Day Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm. The zoo is home to the endangered species from Papua New Guinea. At the event, there’ll be kangaroo crafts and games for the kids while adults can sample some Papua New Guinea coffee.

indoors, a few new shows at area theatres. The Ocala Civic Theatre’s latest production, Beauty and the Beast, is underway and continues through June 5th. The Tony award-winning musical Green Day’s American Idiot premieres tonight at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. It runs through June 12th.

Also on Saturday, for Latin food and music, check out Festival Latino at Citizens’ Circle in Ocala starting at 2 pm.

For cool cars, there’s the Waldo community car show starting at 10 am at the Waldo City Square.

