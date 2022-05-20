Advertisement

Wyatt Langford hits two more homers, Florida powers past South Carolina, 14-5

Gators blast four homers, pound out 16 hits as a team
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) waits for the pitch that he will hit a grand slam with...
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) waits for the pitch that he will hit a grand slam with during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford took over the team and the SEC lead in home runs with two more on Thursday against South Carolina, giving him four in the last two games and 21 for the season, as the Gators surged past the Gamecocks, 14-5 in a big series opener. Florida reaches .500 in league play at 14-14 (34-19 overall).

Langford bashed his first of the game, a first-pitch homer leading off the bottom of the first inning, a carbon copy of his game-opening blast on Tuesday against FSU. He added his second of the game as part of a five-run eighth inning for the Gators. Every starter in the lineup collected at least one base hit as Florida pounded out 16 hits as a team.

Other hitting stars for Florida included Ty Evans (2-for-4, 4 RBI’s, including a homer), Jac Caglianone (2-for-5, 3 RBI’s, including a homer), and Colby Halter (3 hits).

Brandon Sproat (8-4) worked into at least the sixth inning for the eighth consecutive start and shook off some early struggles to collect the win, tossing six and third innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. Sproat also walked three and hit three batters.

The teams play game two of their series Friday at 7 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.

