Brushfire near Windsor successfully contained

WINDSOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County fire rescue crews say a brush fire near Windsor is contained.

ACFR and Windsor firefighters worked together to fight a fire that started near southeast 122nd terrace.

They requested help from the division of forestry.

Using a bulldozer they plowed a line around the 20 to 30-acre fire, bringing it under control.

