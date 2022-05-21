Advertisement

Brushfire near Windsor successfully contained

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County fire rescue crews say a brush fire near Windsor is contained.

ACFR and Windsor firefighters worked together to fight a fire that started near southeast 122nd terrace.

They requested help from the division of forestry.

Using a bulldozer they plowed a line around the 20 to 30-acre fire, bringing it under control.

