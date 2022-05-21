Advertisement

Former Ocala police chief honored for service

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Ocala police chief was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officer’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

Arthur Lee McGehee had a decorated history of working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department, being appointed the chief of police in 1974.

After retiring from OPD, he became the director of the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute until his death in the year 2000.

Family members of those honored received the distinction on their behalf, including McGehee’s wife.

