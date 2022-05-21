Former Ocala police chief honored for service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Ocala police chief was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officer’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

Arthur Lee McGehee had a decorated history of working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department, being appointed the chief of police in 1974.

After retiring from OPD, he became the director of the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute until his death in the year 2000.

Family members of those honored received the distinction on their behalf, including McGehee’s wife.

