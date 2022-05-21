Advertisement

GHS, Santa Fe pick up spring football wins

H.S. football spring games in NCFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -A few more spring high school football games took place on Friday across North Central Florida. GHS and Santa Fe are among the teams who’ll be feeling pretty good about about themselves heading into summer.

The Hurricanes took a fourth quarter lead and held on to beat Newberry, 28-17. GHS is coming off an 8-3 season last year, while Newberry finished 5-6.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe scored 21 straight points against Dixie County, and withstood a rally by the Bears to prevail, 21-14. The Raiders went winless in 2021 and are operating under new head coach Joe Szymanski.

In Lake City, Columbia picked up a 7-0 win over Bartram Trail in its spring game.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
ASO deputies search home during investigation.
16-year-old arrested for producing porn of child under the age of 12
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns:” Witnesses react to Live...
“I look outside and there’s 20 people out there with helmets and guns”: Witnesses react to Live Oak father and son arrested by FBI agents

Latest News

Florida catcher Sam Roe (13) homers to left scoring three runs during an NCAA regional...
UF softball team takes care of Canisius, 10-1 to begin NCAA Regionals
Florida's Brandon Neely stands on the mound at Condron Ballpark.
Florida blanks South Carolina to claim final conference series of the season
Citizens Field, Thurs.
Buchholz takes down Vanguard, 21-2 in spring high school football
Florida infielder Sterlin Thompson (26) waits for the pitch that he will hit a grand slam with...
Wyatt Langford hits two more homers, Florida powers past South Carolina, 14-5