GHS, Santa Fe pick up spring football wins

(WCJB) -A few more spring high school football games took place on Friday across North Central Florida. GHS and Santa Fe are among the teams who’ll be feeling pretty good about about themselves heading into summer.

The Hurricanes took a fourth quarter lead and held on to beat Newberry, 28-17. GHS is coming off an 8-3 season last year, while Newberry finished 5-6.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe scored 21 straight points against Dixie County, and withstood a rally by the Bears to prevail, 21-14. The Raiders went winless in 2021 and are operating under new head coach Joe Szymanski.

In Lake City, Columbia picked up a 7-0 win over Bartram Trail in its spring game.

