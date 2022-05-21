Advertisement

Man jailed after domestic abuse incident

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Connecticut is in the Alachua County Jail after deputies say he tried to strangle a woman who lived with him.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Michael Ramos, after they say he started threatening a woman with box-cutter-style blade, strangled her, and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Ramos has been charged with felony domestic battery.

