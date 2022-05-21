Man jailed after domestic abuse incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Connecticut is in the Alachua County Jail after deputies say he tried to strangle a woman who lived with him.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Michael Ramos, after they say he started threatening a woman with box-cutter-style blade, strangled her, and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Ramos has been charged with felony domestic battery.

